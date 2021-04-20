Huawei Care extending its insurance to tablets and notebooks

Huawei Care has extended its range of insurance offerings to more devices within the company’s lineup of consumer electronics.

Where Huawei Care mainly covered smartphones and wearables, now tablets and notebooks have been added to the mix for local customers to insure their recently purchased devices.

“Huawei users with devices that are less than 12 months old can choose from two specific insurance plans – the HUAWEI Care Lite and HUAWEI Care Pro,” explains a press release sent to Hypertext regarding the newly announced extension.

For those unfamiliar with the two tiers within Huawei Care, Lite offers you protection against water and screen damage, with the full replacement value of your device limited to accidental damage and subject to the limit of indemnity. There’s also no excess, and needs to be a minimum claim of R500, Huawei South Africa confirms.

For Pro, the company says that you will receive comprehensive protection against screen and water damage, as well as accidental loss or theft. Here you will receive the full replacement value of your device subject to the limit of indemnity. You will also get a 25 percent excess on claim value on devices valued at R5 000 or more.

The types of devices covered, as well as a break down for each of the aforementioned Huawei Care plans, can be found online here, with the company also noting that sign up does not involve any waiting time.

It also clarifies that Huawei Care Lite and Pro are non-life insurance products administered by Viva Cover (Pty) Ltd and underwritten by Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd a licensed non-life insurer.