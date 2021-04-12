Ingenuity’s first flight on Mars delayed

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Last week NASA started pre-flight testing in hopes that its tiny autonomous helicopter could take to the Martian skies and complete the first powered flight on another planet.

Unfortunately, the first flight for Ingenuity which was scheduled to take place on 11th April did not happen due to a potential issue.

“During a high-speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended early due to a ‘watchdog’ timer expiration. This occurred as it was trying to transition the flight computer from ‘Pre-Flight’ to ‘Flight’ mode. The helicopter is safe and healthy and communicated its full telemetry set to Earth,” the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote in an update at the weekend.

The watchdog timer NASA references here oversees Ingenuity’s command sequence and alerts the system to any issues it encounters. This prevents the system from proceeding with commands in a bid to keep it safe.

Before the watchdog timer stopped testing, Space.com reports that NASA was testing the copter’s rotor blades at full speed. Before that test the team was able to test the rotor blades at 50 RPM and confirm the solar panels are powering the little helicopter.

“The helicopter team is reviewing telemetry to diagnose and understand the issue. Following that, they will reschedule the full-speed test,” NASA wrote.

The space exploration firm is now eyeing 14th April as the earliest date the first flight will take place.

Should the flight take place, Ingenuity will become the first attempt at a controlled flight on another planet.

While humans have mastered flight here on Earth, the Martian atmosphere is much less dense than Earth’s. This means that Ingenuity needs larger rotor blades and needs to be light which it is clocking in at just under two kilograms.

We’re hoping that Ingenuity is able to take off this week if only for the team who has been working on the helicopter for the last six year can see their creation fly on another planet.

[Image credit – NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12