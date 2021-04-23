It’s been 16 years since the first video was uploaded to YouTube

YouTube has celebrated another year as the de facto video sharing platform today as the first ever upload – Me at the zoo – turns 16 years old.

The original video of YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim at San Diego Zoo has its birthday either on 23rd or 24th April depending on which time zone you’re in. Most celebrate it today but if you visit the video embedded below it may display as being uploaded on the 24th.

Regardless of the exact hour of the upload it’s still a bit shocking to think how long it has been and how popular the platform has become.

Last year, for its 15th anniversary, many people shared retrospectives of the platform. We won’t be treading the same ground today and instead want to use the occasion to highlight some channels we love and stories we’ve written about them.

If you’re in the mood for interviews we’ve spoken to several content creators over the years to get their perspectives on how things work on the platform. Our interviews we mostly done around the time of the dreaded “adpocalypse” in which many of YouTube’s sponsors left the platform leaving content creators making little to no money off of their content.

In this way our interviews act as a bit of a time capsule for that period as well as a snapshot in time. Another great example of this is a content creator like Hydraulic Press Channel, which many thought would be a flash in the pan event due to the channels gimmick but has proven to be long lasting with the people behind it still uploading and finding success years later.

Those not in the mood for interviews and just want to watch some videos should check out our occasional series of articles called “You Should Be Watching”. These offer and introduction into several of our favourite channels and give you a handful of videos from each to get you started.

