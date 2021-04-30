Japanese games for less in Steam’s Golden Week Sale

Just before we can say goodbye to April 2021, Steam has sprung a new event on us called the Golden Week Sale that offers discounts on Japanese games between now and 6th May.

Before we get into the games and their discounts, what is the Golden Week? It’s a collection of holidays which is typified by the carp streamers Steam has used in its art for the event. You can find out a bit more about the Golden Week thanks to this article in the Japan Times.

Back tot he games and we’ve collected a few of our favourites from the sale below chosen because of a really steep discount and the quality of the game.

As always the best way to shop during any Steam sale is to check your wishlist and see what has the highest percent off. If you’ve not been making use of your wishlist in the past now is the perfect opportunity to add a load of titles to it in anticipation for the next site-wide sale.

Thanks to a bit of a leak there’s a strong indication that a “Steam Open World Sale” will be taking place between 27th and 31st May. Get your wishlist in order before then.

Aside from games there is apparently something going on in the Steam Points Shop, at least according to this image on the front page. Clicking there will take you to a seasonal profile that lasts 30 days, but we don’t see anything specifically themed after the Golden Week.

Finally it’s worth mentioning the great key art made for the Golden Week Sale that you can see in the header image above. This is by Ue Tateri, as revealed by Steam on Twitter.