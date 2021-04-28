Last call for entries to the HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge 2021

The annual Hague Institute for Innovation in Law (HiiL) Innovating Justice Challenge is taking place later this year, but the call for submissions from startups is set to close this week.

The final date to submit applications is 30th April and applications must be submitted via the HiiL website here.

The Innovating Justice Challenge is a fantastic acceleration opportunity for startups in the legal field. Not only will winners receive €10 000 in funding, they will also receive local support tailored to their specific needs.

“In addition to receiving a significant boost of non-equity seed funding, selected startups will have the opportunity to present to an international jury and compete for additional cash prizes of up to €20 000 at the HiiL Innovating Justice Forum,” writes HiiL.

This year judges are looking for startups with sustainable innovations that empower people by creating better:

working conditions with an employer

separation terms with a spouse

protection against theft, fraud and violence

arrangements about noise, damages and property access with a neighbour

housing maintenance and rent conditions with landlords

agreements on ownership, registration and use of land

ways to reduce corruption

contracts, fraud protection and compliance for SMEs

“We are looking for the most promising social entrepreneurs from Southern Africa that aspire for everybody to have access to justice at work, at home, in the neighbourhood and in business,” says co-head of the HiiL Innovation Hub Southern Africa, Themba Mahleka, pictured above.

While winning the challenge is definitely something startups aspire to, participating in the challenge has the benefit of putting startups alongside industry heavyweights.

“Being part of the HiiL Justice Accelerator has been challenging, educational, fun, door-opening and enormously inspiring! All the things you’d want from a startup accelerator programme,” said co-founder of pop.law, Claire Keet-Pollack.

For a glimpse at the startups HiiL has supported over the years head here and if you are a justice startup, submit your application before the end of the week.