London Calling – AURA announces expansion into UK

Local security response platform AURA has been on a mission of growth lately and after announcing it’s expansion into Kenya in March, it has now revealed it’s heading to the UK.

The firm will work with the UK’s response network and hopes to welcome 10 000 users to its platform within seven months.

Heading up operations in the UK will be Craig Eliasov who brings with him a wealth of experience in taking new products to market.

“I’m most looking forward to demonstrating that the human need for safety is scalable globally. AURA has a clearly defined strategy with proven success. We are moving through our B2C approach methodically in an agile way to react and adapt to learnings and data in the UK market,” said Eliasov who takes up the mantle of regional manager.

While the UK’s emergency services are generally excellent, AURA believes it can help by filling the gaps those services may not cover.

“AURA’s vision is the same wherever we go: to create a world where everyone is safe. In a market where risk is increasing and a very capable police force is being stretched, we see AURA as an important part of the safety ecosystem. Our longer-term vision is to assist alarm monitoring companies with the ability to immediately dispatch vetted security personnel to verify an alarm activation via our platform,” explained AURA chief executive officer, Warren Myers.

Locally AURA boasts as many as 170 armed response service providers on its network across all nine provinces. The firm also works with entities such as Uber and Outsurance.

AURA is surely looking to recreate its success in South Africa in both Kenya and the UK and following a conversation with the firm last year we’re confident that if any firm can do that AURA can.

If you’re looking to join the AURA network, you can head to the official website here.

It’s always heart-warming to see a local company making moves on other continents. Well done to Myers and his team.