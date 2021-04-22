Looks like Discord isn’t selling to Microsoft after all

While Microsoft has been on something of a spending frenzy of late, it looks like it won’t be acquiring Discord after all.

This is according to a report from The Wall Street Journal via Bloomberg which suggests that Discord has rejected a bid of $12 billion from Microsoft.

That is a large number, larger than the $10 billion which was originally reported in March. So why did Discord reject the offer?

Well according to people familiar with the matter who don’t want to be named, Discord is now honed in on a potential public listing.

But Microsoft wasn’t the only suitor vying for Discord’s affection, Bloomberg reports that Twitter had also expressed interest in the firm. Other companies have also said that Discord’s value is as high as between $15 and $18 billion.

If that is indeed the case, it would make sense for Discord to reject a lower bid than what it – and seemingly the market – believes it is worth.

With that having been said, if Discord is indeed going public, we suspect these recent bids will have a tangible effect on that listing.

Not to take away from the work Discord has done, the firm really has become a juggernaut akin to Zoom but for gamers. While Discord is trying to shift away from the gamer association and bring other users and communities to its platform. It’s unclear how this push is going but restrictions on iOS are surely not going to be helping it much.

The platform does boast 100 million active users and that figure is surely growing everyday.

We now wait in anticipation for news of Discord’s initial public offering if it is indeed looking to go public.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

