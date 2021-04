May we introduce you to the Netflix schedule for next month

Many of us won’t be able to benefit from Worker’s Day happening this weekend, but the good news is that there is a slate of new content headed to Netflix this month.

Unfortunately, the slate of content isn’t as busy as previous months, though this is to be expected given Netflix’s struggles during the pandemic.

There are only three licensed titles heading to Netflix in May:

Superstore: Season 5 – 1st May

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 3 and Season 4 – 15th May

Ocean’s Twelve – 15th May

As for Netflix Originals, here is what to expect and when.

4th May

Selena: The Series: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

Trash Truck: Season 2 – Netflix Original Kids & Family.

5th May

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – Netflix Original Documentaries.

6th May

And Tomorrow the Entire World – Netflix Original Film.

7th May

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Jupiter’s Legacy – Netflix Original Series

Monster – Netflix Original Film

Milestone – Netflix Original Film.

8th May

Mine – Netflix Original Series.

9th May

Super Me – Netflix Original Film.

11th May

Money, Explained – Netflix Original Documentaries.

12th May

The Upshaws – Netflix Original Series

Oxygen – Netflix Original Film

Dance of the Forty One – Netflix Original Film.

13th May

Sardar Ka Grandson – Netflix Original Film

Castlevania: Season 4 – Netflix Original Anime.

14th May

I Am All Girls – Netflix Original Film

The Woman in the Window – Netflix Original Film

Ferry – Netflix Original Film

Move to Heaven – Netflix Original Series

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 – Netflix Original Series

Haunted: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The Strange House – Netflix Original Film.

19th May

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series.

20th May

Special: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Major Grom – Netflix Original Film.

21st May

The Neighbor: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Army of the Dead – Netflix Original Film

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – Netflix Original Kids & Family.

24th May

Mad for Each Other – Netflix Original Series.

26th May

Close Enough: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Nail Bomber: Manhunt – Netflix Original Documentaries

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – Netflix Original Documentaries

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – Netflix Original Film.

27th May

Black Space – Netflix Original Series

Blue Miracle – Netflix Original Film

Soy Rada: Serendipity – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Eden – Netflix Original Anime.

28th May

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 – Netflix Original Series.

31st May