Nescafé is looking for ways to improve customer engagement

Customer engagement in South Africa leaves much to be desired as we’ve alluded to many times.

Nestlé’s brand Nescafé is looking to improve its customer experiences while also engaging with its customers in a more meaningful way. In order to do that, rather than develop something from scratch in-house, Nescafé has issued a call to locals.

“The purpose of the challenge is to identify start-ups or innovators that have developed a solution that is related to one of the categories or any other digital solution that can help Nescafé better engage its consumers,” writes the brand.

The Project has been christened Project Uno and it is being run through Nestlé’s Hatcher initiative. This project is specifically for the East and Southern Africa region.

Startups can submit ideas in one or more (or all if you’re so inclined) of the following categories:

Loyalty/Rewards Programme : Creating a subscription service offering that enables special offers, linking to eRetailers, a reward programme, or a community.

: Creating a subscription service offering that enables special offers, linking to eRetailers, a reward programme, or a community. Emerging Technologies : Offer a different in-store and out-of-store experience by engaging users using various emerging technologies; AI, VR, AR, IoT, and/or 3D Printing with the objective of educating them or improving their customer experience.

: Offer a different in-store and out-of-store experience by engaging users using various emerging technologies; AI, VR, AR, IoT, and/or 3D Printing with the objective of educating them or improving their customer experience. Improve Accessibility : Developing entrepreneurs to bring the Nescafé coffee experience even closer to the customer at Universities, Colleges, Office Parks, small town and townships

: Developing entrepreneurs to bring the Nescafé coffee experience even closer to the customer at Universities, Colleges, Office Parks, small town and townships Beyond Product Digital Solutions: In case Nescafé missed an opportunity to better its customer experience, let it know.

Something important to note is that the solutions presented must provide a “beyond product experience” which is Nestlé’s way of saying it needs to add further value to customers, provide education and more importantly, it needs to be accessible.

The deadline to submit solutions closes 21st, April which is next week Wednesday so there is still some time to pitch your idea.

To that end, you may want to pitch an idea that is fleshed out and operational. We say this because Nescafé lists 20th May as the date when a pilot of the solution will commence, this is a day after the winner is selected.

To submit your solution head to this website. You will need to create an account to submit your solution but you can login using a Google, Facebook or LinkedIn account as well.

