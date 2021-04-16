Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness arrives in July

With the release of Resident Evil Village right around the corner, how about some more content from the series in the form of a Netflix series?

Before you groan at the prospect of yet another swing at a live action interpretation of Resident Evil, this series will take the form of a CGI anime.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness brings Leon and Claire together once more after the events of Resident Evil 4. According to a synopsis of the series, Leon arrives at the White House to investigate the improper access of Presidential files (hardly important when literal zombies are on the loose in our opinion but okay) when thing go wrong.

Meanwhile Claire is investigating a strange drawing she was given by a boy in another country. While visiting the White House to make a request for the construction of a welfare facility she bumps into Leon and the two stories come crashing together.

The series is being directed by Eiichiro Hasumi while Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will voice Leon and Claire respectively.

But wait, there is more.

During the Resident Evil Showcase held yesterday, Capcom also revealed that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the next live action film in the series, has completed filming and will be released on 24th November.

There’s no hard release date for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, but keep an eye out for it on Netflix in July.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

