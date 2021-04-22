New LEGO R2-D2 revealed for Lucasfilm 50th anniversary

After a single image teaser the other day LEGO has officially revealed a new set based on arguably the famous white trashcan droid R2-D2.

The set isn’t just another toy as it’s being made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. Several other companies are also making products to mark the occasion including LEGO’s competitor Hasbro.

Set number 75308, simply called “R2-D2” contains 2 314 pieces and when assembled builds a droid that is 31 X 19 X 15 centimetres (height X width X depth).

You can get a better sense of the set’s scale thanks to the header image above of a person holding the finished piece.

This rather large set sells for $199.99 / €199.99 / £179.99 depending on where you live and will be available from 1st May.

No release date or pricing has been announced for South Africa, but the RRP is usually based on the UK one. Right now £179.99 converts to around R3 576. If we had to wager we’d expect to see a local price in the R3 500 to R4 000 range, and a release around 4th May (Star Wars Day).

Need a companion to celebrate #MayThe4thBeWithYou? Meet the most wanted droid of the galaxy – https://t.co/9kiJNAHw2l pic.twitter.com/Uq9JsACVn1 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 21, 2021

In the reveal video above you can see some of the features of the set which makes it more than a static model. A retractable middle leg, rotating head, opening hatches and a hidden lightsaber are some of the features here meant to replicate what we’ve seen R2-D2 do in several movies.

To accompany the large model there’s also a small plaque featuring details about the fictional robot as well as a minifig scale R2-D2 and a Lucasfilm “50” brick. The smaller droid and commemorative brick are what LEGO first showed us before this bigger reveal.

We really like what we’re seeing here especially as it’s a clear improvement over a similar set LEGO made back in 2012.