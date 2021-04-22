New LEGO R2-D2 revealed for Lucasfilm 50th anniversary

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

After a single image teaser the other day LEGO has officially revealed a new set based on arguably the famous white trashcan droid R2-D2.

The set isn’t just another toy as it’s being made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. Several other companies are also making products to mark the occasion including LEGO’s competitor Hasbro.

Set number 75308, simply called “R2-D2” contains 2 314 pieces and when assembled builds a droid that is 31 X 19 X 15 centimetres (height X width X depth).

You can get a better sense of the set’s scale thanks to the header image above of a person holding the finished piece.

This rather large set sells for $199.99 / €199.99 / £179.99 depending on where you live and will be available from 1st May.

No release date or pricing has been announced for South Africa, but the RRP is usually based on the UK one. Right now £179.99 converts to around R3 576. If we had to wager we’d expect to see a local price in the R3 500 to R4 000 range, and a release around 4th May (Star Wars Day).

In the reveal video above you can see some of the features of the set which makes it more than a static model. A retractable middle leg, rotating head, opening hatches and a hidden lightsaber are some of the features here meant to replicate what we’ve seen R2-D2 do in several movies.

To accompany the large model there’s also a small plaque featuring details about the fictional robot as well as a minifig scale R2-D2 and a Lucasfilm “50” brick. The smaller droid and commemorative brick are what LEGO first showed us before this bigger reveal.

We really like what we’re seeing here especially as it’s a clear improvement over a similar set LEGO made back in 2012.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12