Outriders was the top seller on Steam last week, again

Outriders has been mired in problems ever since players got their hands on its demo, but it seems that the latest game from People Can Fly is selling rather well.

This is according to Steam Database, a third party which keeps track of happenings on Valve’s store. It reports that, for the week ending 11th April, Outriders was the top seller in the world. The full list of top 10 sellers is as follows:

Outriders It Takes Two Forza Horizon 4 Sea of Thieves Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Halo master Chief Collection Valheim Valve Index VR kit Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Iberia The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

Outriders hasn’t just claimed number one this week, but also last week, again according to Steam Datatbase. Outriders launched on 1st April and we usually expect for games like this to get a lot of sales in that first week.

As for the other games on the list we’ve written about their success in the past, most recently The Binding of Isaac and Forza Horizon 4. Both of these titles are noteworthy as they’re older releases that have been rejuvenated in different ways: The Binding of Isaac’s Repentance expansion and the fact that Forza Horizon 4 was finally released on Steam after only being offered on the Microsoft Store since launch.

Circling back around to the aforementioned problems the game is facing and the latest one is dozens of gigabytes of crash files clogging up space on PC players’ drives. A user on Reddit posted about a massive 23GB of crash files and others are experiencing the same. This is also happening amidst a patch causing players to lose progress.

Despite this the high number of sales hopefully means that People Can Fly, and publisher Square Enix, will support the title until the issues are ironed out.

If you’re out of the loop here check out our review in progress to see why people are sticking around with all of this going on.