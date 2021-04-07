Pac-Man 99 continues the trend of Tetris 99

Tetris 99 proved to be popular for Nintendo as a 99 player battle royale based on the classic game. Now the company is returning to the well by doing the same thing for Pac-Man.

Pac-Man 99 works like the classic game, but ghosts you eat with Power Pellets get sent to other players’ games to make their lives more difficult.

There are also four powerups that can be activated using the Nintendo Switch face buttons Stronger (X), Speed (A), Train (B) and Standard (Y) and four targeting options selected with the right stick: Random (Up), Hunter (Right), Knockout (Down) and Counter (Left).

The reveal trailer above ends with paid content that you can buy. Players can choose between buying 20 individual Custom Themes all based on other classic games, or the Deluxe Pack which contains the following:

CPU BATTLE Mode

Password Match

SCORE ATTACK Mode

BLIND TIME ATTACK Mode

8 PAC-MAN Arrangements

20 Custom Themes

The individual themes cost $1.99 (~R29) a pop while the Deluxe Pack is $29.99 (~R434).

The base game here is, however, free. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to download and play Pac-Man 99 at 18:00 PST on 7th April. Locally that will be Thursday, 8th April, at 03:00. For those wanting to jump in you will need 767 MB of free space on your console.

As a reminder Nintendo Switch Online costs R262 per year or R52 per month for an individual. Family plans are available but they cost more.

Now that slapping “99” onto the end of an old game and turning it into a battle royale is a series for Nintendo, we have to wonder which classic game will get it next. Unlike the similar Super Mario Bros. 35, another game in the 99 series would need to be a single screen game.

For some reason Q*bert is the first game we thought of here, though Bubble Bobble and Space Invaders could work well too.