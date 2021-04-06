Petrol price increasing by between R1 and 95 cents a litre tomorrow

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has outlined its fuel price increases for the month of April, which are set to take effect as of 7th April. As such, many motorists will be heading to their local garage to fill up in order to miss the increases, with the petrol price rising by R1 a litre for 95 ULP and LRP, while 93 ULP and LRP will cost 95 cents more a litre.

If you live on the Highveld, this will see the cost of a litre of petrol increase from R16.32 to R17.32 a litre.

As for the other other fossil fuel, diesel with 0.05 percent sulphur goes up by 65.2 cents a litre and diesel with 0.005 percent sulphur increases by 63.2 cents a litre.

It looks likes March’s Suez Canal incident is the reason being cited by the DMRE for the increases this time around.

“The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 61.10USD to 64.00USD per barrel during the period under review. The dramatic price fluctuations are attributable to a variety of events; including low U.S. crude oil inventory figures, the expected increased economic activity in the U.S. due to the approval of their economic stimulus and a vessel stuck in the Suez Canal causing a delay for all cargo containers including oil tankers,” it explained regarding the petrol price.

Also increasing is the price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) by 34.8 cents and LPGAS will go up by 48 cents per kilogram. The latter two price increases will become increasingly important as we enter winter months locally.

The department ended its announcement by reminding citizens of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies increasing as outlined by the February Budget Speech, which too will take effect as of 7th April tomorrow.

“With effect from 07 April 2021, the Fuel Levy in the price structure of petrol and diesel will therefore amount to 393 and 379 cents a litre respectively. The Road Accident Fund Levy in the price structure of both petrol and diesel will amount to 207 cents a litre with effect from 07 April 2021,” it concluded.

Any way you slice it, April is set to be another tough month for South Africans it what has already proved a difficult 12 months.

[Image – Photo by Jay Skyler on Unsplash]