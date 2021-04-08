Premium LG smartphones will receive three Android OS updates

Earlier this week LG announced that it was exiting the smartphone business and would instead focus its efforts on growth in sectors such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, business-to-business solutions and platforms and services.
Since the announcement, however, there has been a rather large question mark hanging over the future of existing LG smartphones. One of the more pertinent questions that needed answer was around software updates.
As it turns out, LG might get better at delivering software updates now that it isn’t making smartphones anymore.
The South Korean firm has said that all premium LG smartphones will “receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase”. What counts as a premium LG handset? Good question.
The firm highlights the G series, V series, VELVET and Wing handsets as premium phones. Meanwhile, the LG Stylo and K series of handsets will only receive two OS updates.
“Future updates will depend on Google’s distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility,” said LG.
The firm went on to state that it will continue manufacturing phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.
With that having been said, LG is winding down operations in preparation for the closure of its smartphone division. This wind down is expected to be complete by 31st July.
We’re sad to see LG go if only because it means there is less competition in the market.
[Source – LG]