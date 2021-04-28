Samsung reveals new Intel-powered Galaxy Book Pro & Pro 360 notebooks

Over the past few months, OEMs from across the globe have been revealing their new Intel-powered notebooks, some of which have already landed in South Africa. Now Samsung can be added to the list, unveiling the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 at an Unpacked event earlier today.

While new hardware is always welcome, seeing as how Samsung does not ship its own notebooks to our shores, there is only so much we can get excited about.

Still, we can at least see what the new Galaxy Book models are sporting and see how they compare to other Intel-powered offerings on the market. In terms of the CPU, Samsung will allow i3, i5 and i7 variations of the 11th Intel chipset to be specced across the board on these devices.

Graphics options are a little different, however, as Intel UHD graphics is designated for the i3 notebooks and Xe graphics are reserved for the i5 and i7 flavours. There is an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU available, but this is limited to the 15″ Galaxy Book Pro only and dependent on region.

Added to this is up to 5G support and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity on the range, as well as being the first Windows 10 notebooks to feature Super Amoled displays, as Samsung expands its portfolio of screen options outside of smaller form factor mobile devices.

Looking at the range, the Pro models are more your normal notebook affairs, and come in either 13.3″ or 15.6″ FullHD (1920×1080) variants, whereas as the Pro 360 sports a convertible design for use as a larger format tablet while keeping the same screen dimensions.

The onboard speakers have had the good people at AKG give them the once over, along with being Dolby Atmos certified. There’s also up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage and up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM depending on specification and model, with Samsung adding the usual bevy of USB Type-C and Thunderbolt ports to the mix. Oh, there’s a 65W USB Type-C charger included in the box that supports fast charging too.

Pre-orders for the entire range of Galaxy Book notebooks open up today if you’re in the US, with it set to ship on 14th May. As for pricing Stateside, the Pro starts at $999 (~R14 267) and the Pro 360 begins at $1 199 (~R17 124).

If there are plans to bring them to SA, we’ll be sure to share the news with our readers.