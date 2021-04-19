We are big fans of Showmax here at Hypertext. The original content on the platform is growing from strength to strength and its slate of international releases keeps growing.

For those who are yet to give Showmax a spin, the company has announced a 20 percent price reduction for its mobile subscription package, Showmax Mobile.

“We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more South Africans enjoying our proudly African stories,” explains MultiChoice Group chief executive officer at the Connected Video division, Yolisa Phahle.

As of today, Showmax Mobile now costs R39 per month.

Unfortunately none of the other Showmax plans – Showmax, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile – are receiving a discount. For those who are primarily watching content on your smartphone, however, this discount will surely be welcome.

While Showmax Mobile restricts viewing to smartphones and tablets, the plan does give you access to the entire Showmax catalogue including the service’s slate of current and forthcoming original content.

Showmax Mobile has also been discounted across the regions it’s available in. Updated pricing per region follows below: