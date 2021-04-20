Sony backpedals on Vita & PS3 store shutdown

It hasn’t been a good few weeks in the world of PlayStation as the storefronts for the Vita handheld and PS3 were announced to be shutdown, on top of the ongoing controversy of the CMOS battery “scandal”.

Sony has, thankfully, addressed the former issue and completely reversed its decision to shutter the stores for its older hardware. Kind of. Those who are still using the even older PSP platform will not be spared.

“Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned,” writes Jim Ryan, president & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Ryan goes on to explain why Sony thought about closing these stores in the first place citing support challenges for aged platforms and a desire to simply focus on newer content and hardware which a larger portion of the world is using.

“We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations,” Ryan adds.

There’s been almost universal outcry about the closures when they were announced and for good reason. Losing access to older content is a real blow to both consumer rights as well as art preservation. Ryan even acknowledges the preservation stance by noting that he’s “glad that we can keep this piece of our history alive”.

Putting on the tinfoil hat and some people are even claiming that the reversed decision was made because Sony saw an increase in sales on those old platforms as people rushed to buy games before they were taken away.

Regardless of the real reason it’s nice to see that more stores won’t be closed in the immediate future, even though we all know that Ellie killed the world’s last PlayStation Vita player.