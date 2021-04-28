South Africa fails to make a dent in the GOG market split

GOG, the popular DRM-free store owned by CD Projekt, has released an insightful infographic into the platform and its performance over the last year, especially when it comes to players and what they bought.

Of particular interest to us is a world map – see above – which highlights the market split for the platform according to game sales in 2020. South Africa is lumped into the “rest of the world” category here so we’re not even privy to the exact number.

As expected the big markets like North America and Europe dominate things. In defence of South Africa and our tiny gaming populace, GOG still does not support the Rand, making purchases on it a harder sell compared to stores which do such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

As for the rest of the world and GOG as a whole things actually went rather well in 2020. Monthly users, user registrations, net revenue and other stats all went way up despite the pandemic.

“Last year was a very challenging time for all of us due to the ongoing global pandemic. Since March 2020, our team continues to work remotely from homes, which is not always easy. Having that in mind, we’re even more proud and happy to share these facts and numbers with you,” an announcement reads.

While we’d love to say that it was hard work and a compelling store platform that brought so many people in the truth of the matter is that Cyberpunk 2077 is probably why GOG and CD Projekt enjoyed so much success last year.

While launched in a dreadful state on 10th December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was a massive success when it came to sales. CD Projekt’s official investor relations Twitter account recently shared sales figures for the game showing that more than 13.7 million sales in 2020 alone.

Can GOG repeat these impressive numbers in 2021 without a heavy hitter like Cyberpunk 2077 on top of more people leaving their homes as vaccines proliferate? Only time will tell.

For now the full GOG “facts and numbers” infographic is available to view below. Click on it to zoom in.