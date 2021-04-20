Spot Money announces shared accounts for up to 10 people

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Making a few waves since launching as the country’s first “open” banking platform, Spot Money has recently announced a new feature for users who wish to jointly manage their money with others – shared accounts.

Andre Hugo, Spot Money’s CEO and co-founder, says the new functionality should deliver benefits across a range of scenarios. These are said to include managing short-term shared expenses like household bills, ride sharing, ad-hoc school expenses and potentially creating mini-stokvels as he terms them.

“Until now, shared accounts meant a primary account holder would provide limited access to chosen beneficiaries. Our approach makes all account holders equal partners: they all have full sight of transactions, and are able to top up and make payments out of that account through a range of channels, which leads to better expense management,” he adds.

“Anyone who’s ever shared a house or apartment with someone, knows it’s easier to herd cats than to manage shared expenses. A shared account will take the pain and hassle out of this part of your life,” Hugo continues.

Spot account holders can’t share their Primary or Reward accounts, but can share any or all of the three additional accounts they’re able to create in the Spot app. There is no limit to the number of shared accounts that users can be a member of.

Spot Money’s shared accounts will attract no monthly account fees. Added to this, accounts can be created and shared instantly, and up to 10 members can be added or removed by the shared account admin. The fintech also notes that all transactions are tracked in real-time. ​

Whether South African consumers will be using the new feature to create mini-stokvels or short-term joint accounts for group trips remains to be seen, but Spot Money believes this to be a truly interesting addition to its current suite of financial services.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12