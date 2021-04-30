Spotify cleans up Your Library for those on mobile

It has been a rather busy week for Spotify, with CEO Daniel Ek trying to buy Arsenal Football Club and the music streaming platform releasing its results for the latest financial quarter. The company is also introducing some changes to the mobile version of its app, and specifically looking to streamline and improve the experience in the Your Library portion of the platform.

As for the reason for the change, it has to do with the sheer volume of new content that is uploaded to platform every day, which is said to be in excess of 5 000 hours worth of music and podcasts.

As such, being able to search, explore and download content from Your Library is more important than ever.

“Now, you’ll have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster. Your Library’s updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you’ve loved over the years. And as always, keep adding even more content for a library that grows alongside you into the future,” notes Spotify in a blog post.

As for some of the changes in Your Library that you’ll be seeing in coming days, both music and podcasts will be in one unified view within the platform. Added to this will be new filters that will allow you to choose between album, artist, playlist or podcast to see the audio you’ve saved that matches. There is also a filter for downloads, bringing up content that you’ll be able to listen to while offline.

There is better sorting too, with content capable of being viewed alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Spotify has added pinning to the mix as well, allowing for up to four playlists, albums or podcasts to be pinned to the Your Library section and therefore more easily accessible.

Spotify says the new Your Library will be rolling out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming week.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

