Stolen schematics leads to $50 million ransomware attack on Apple

Apple is being targeted in a $50 million ransomware attack by Russian hacking group REvil, according to reports.

Unlike other targeted attacks, where social engineering is often the point of entry, this particular attack is the result of theft at one of Apple’s manufacturing partners, Quanta. The Taiwanese company had a sizeable amount of schematics related to manufacturing and engineering fo current and future Apple products stolen.

“Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber attacks on a small number of Quanta servers.” Quanta also says “there’s no material impact on the company’s business operation,” the company told Bloomberg in a statement.

REvil got a hold of the stolen schematics, which included images of devices that the company unveiled at its Spring Loaded event earlier this week, such as the new colourful iMac range.

Since 20th April, the hacking group has been posting images online, after it failed to get Quanta to pay its ransom of $50 million. Now REvil is trying its luck with Apple, promising to release more schematics and images, potentially of devices that Apple is planning to release later this year.

While serial product leakers will be licking their lips at the prospect of getting access to Apple-related devices ahead of time, it would not surprise us if Apple takes the same approach that Quanta has, and choose not to acquiesce to demands. This as every other week sees a piece of information regarding an upcoming Apple device leak online or some rumour about the company’s plans surface.

What the company chooses to do though, remains to be seen, as it is yet to make an official comment on the matter.

[Image – Photo by Dmitry Chernyshov on Unsplash]