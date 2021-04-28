Surprise update adds online multiplayer to Super Mario Party

Released on 5th October 2018 Super Mario Party had many problems with one of the big ones being a lack of online multiplayer for the main board game mode. The fact that you couldn’t play the Mario Party online in the newest Mario Party game was a deal breaker for many.

Now in April 2021 Nintendo has surprised us all by releasing a free update to the game which finally enables this functionality.

Right now owners of the game simply need to install and update and they’re good to go. This isn’t an expansion or paid DLC, just a free title update.

“Play several modes online with friends—including the iconic Mario Party board game mode and 70 minigames—with a free update to the Super Mario Party game. You can also team up and take the action online in the strategic 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode, or just play your favorite minigames online! Open up a match for friends or set a password for a private match. With online play added to these modes, even more Super Mario Party fun can be shared with friends across the globe,” reads an announcement.

Aside from the trailer we can learn a bit more about this thanks to the official patch notes on the Nintendo of America support page here.

There’s a bizarre limitation here when it comes to duo players on one Nintendo Switch:

“If two players are each playing on their own systems, they cannot play with two players using a third system.”

As for why this content was released now it’s anyone’s guess really. It would make sense that the pandemic would have played a part here giving people the option to play with friends safely from home instead of in person, but surely last year would have been a better time for that when most of the world was under harsher lockdowns and there was no vaccine?

Regardless when we played Super Mario Party at launch we had a decent enough time with it and the addition of online play may be reason enough to reinstall.