The Battlefield mobile game won’t be a port of the console / PC title

EA and Battlefield developer Dice have given players an update on the franchise with a post entitled “The Battlefield is expanding” which announces two new games: a more familiar game for console and PC, as well as a mobile title.

Unlike simple mobile ports we’ve seen for Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, the game being made for phones and tablets will be its own beast.

“Make no mistake, this is a standalone game. A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come,” Writes Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager at Dice.

This as yet unnamed mobile game is being worked on by developer Industrial Toys which some may know for the Midnight Star games on iOS.

The Battlefield game made by Industrial Toys, in partnership with Dice, will only be out in 2022. We have to wonder when the aforementioned testing will take place and who will be able to get in. Just this week it was announced that Apex Legends would be ported to mobile with beta testing constrained to users in India and the Philippines.

As you may have guessed by the other games we’ve mentioned above we’re betting on this mobile game being a battle royale. This genre is still immensely popular, especially on mobile, so using the Battlefield IP in that context seems like a no brainer.

As for the other game intended for console and PC we’ve only been given the scantest amount of details with it being billed as “the return of all-out warfare”.

The announcement states that the biggest team ever for a Battlefield game is working on this entry in the series with Criterion and Dice LA joining in on things.

“We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs,” Gabrielson adds.

A reveal of this should be happening in the near future so once again we wait for details.