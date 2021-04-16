The first all-electric Ferrari expected by 2025

There is a wave of electrification running through the car manufacturing world of late. This year in particular, we have already seen a number of carmakers announce their intentions to be fully electric car brands by 2030. A bit slow in the adoption of electric has been Ferrari, with the Italian sports car maker only dabbling in hybrid options in recent years.

That will change somewhat, however, as the company has confirmed that its first all-electric car will be manufactured by 2025. It is not as grandiose an announcement as we’ve seen from other carmakers of late, but a significant step for a company which has long favoured petrol powertrains over hybrid or battery-powered ones.

Ferrari confirmed its intention during a recent shareholders meeting, with CEO John Elkann unpacking the announcement.

“We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way. And our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motor sport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations,” he explained during the meeting.

“We are also very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025 and you can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history. So, we see this exciting decade of accelerating change as opening even more ways to push to new levels the boundaries of excellence and passion in everything we do,” added Elkann.

For now, this remains a signalling of intent, and not a major shift in the way Ferrari does business. This as the iconic sounds that its petrol-powered engines are known for producing will be lost when a battery-powered option is replacing it.

Either way Ferrari appears to be embracing technology in different ways, with Elkann also noting that self-driving vehicles remain an avenue that the company is actively looking at.

To that end he noted that the company will look to, “adopt certain features of autonomous driving technology in response to regulatory developments and customer preferences, especially in the GT segment.”

How diehard Ferrari fans and motorsport purists will feel about a silent electric car with the unmistakable Black horse badge on it, remains to be seen.