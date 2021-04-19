The new Fitbit Luxe is focused on wellbeing

In recent years Fitbit has shifted slightly from the pure fitness focus of its trackers and smartwatches. An example of this was the Fitbit Sense, which aimed to help wearers better track and manage stress along with the bevy of fitness elements found on past devices. The latest addition to the wellbeing range of offerings from the company is the new Fitbit Luxe.

As the name would suggest the Fitbit Luxe is designed to be a device that is as stylish looking as it is useful, with the company noting that a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle is the goal behind this new wearable.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health and wellness from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today’s world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to control your holistic health,” explains James Park, VP, GM and co-founder of Fitbit.

“That’s why we’ve doubled down on our efforts to introduce innovative tools and insights to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with these advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – and providing access to these tools to even more people around the globe,” he adds.

As part of the holistic approach, the Fitbit Luxe is capable of providing insights into your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature via data fed into the mobile app. The company also plans to add oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring to the mix, which has become an in-demand feature among fitness smartwatches of late.

Along with the well-known sleep monitoring and Sleep Score functionality that Fitbit has been refining over the years, the Luxe also touts food, hydration and weight logging, along menstrual health tracking.

There’s also the usual 24/7 heart rate monitoring, as well as support for a number of workout modes and GPS tracking, but that is dependant on having a smartphone connected and on you while running.

As for other notable elements, up to five days of battery life is being claimed by Fitbit, so it should be interesting if that is indeed true given the colour touchscreen that’s on offer.

Shifting to local pricing and availability, no precise launch date in South Africa has been mentioned, but the Fitbit Luxe is expected in retailers during Winter.

Once stock arrives, the Fitbit Luxe will retail for a recommended R3 399 from the likes of Takealot, Incredible Connection, Makro, Cape Union Mart, Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse, Dis-Chem, eBucks, Superbalist, Hi Online, Momentum and other outlets. The aforementioned retailers will also be bundling their devices with a six-month trial for Fitbit Premium too.