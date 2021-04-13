Twitter is finally opening an office on the African continent

At long last Twitter will have an official presence on the African continent following the announcement that it is opening an office in Ghana.

Well, “opening an office” is a loaded phrase in 2021. Instead Twitter is looking at hiring staff to work remotely while it explores the opportunity to open a physical office in Ghana.

What is important, however, is that Twitter has a team that understands how different the US and Africa are. Of course, differences between African nations are just as diverse but baby steps.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent,” Twitter wrote in a blog post.

The firm is currently hiring for a number of roles including data specialists, analysts and researchers. You can search through the available positions here.

Why Ghana? Twitter says it selected the country because, “Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet”.

With that having been said, reports of violence and intimidation against journalists in Ghana by government are concerning and worth mentioning especially given how closely Twitter works with publishers and the media.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Twitter will be establishing a presence in other African countries.

We also hope that this isn’t Twitter creating a virtual office and calling it a day. There is a need for the platform to understand the differences between the African and US markets, something it can only really do if it has a local presence that includes a team of locals.