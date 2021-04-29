Uber Go drivers can now apply for Drive to Own rentals through Moove

The often controversial Uber gets one thumbs up from us today thanks to an announcement that should make it easier for Uber Go drivers to own their own vehicle.

The reason we’re not giving two thumbs up is because this solution is limited to Uber Go, the option for price-sensitive customers where hatchbacks are favoured over saloon cars.

Uber Go has partnered with Moove to offer drivers two options. The first is a weekly rental of a vehicle while the second option gives the driver the ability to pay the vehicle off over time.

Drivers on the Uber Go platform now have access to brand new Toyota Agyas from as low as R1 599 per week for Flexi Car Weekly Rental. Drivers can also pay R1 950 per week for Drive to Own deals, including zero deposit, free maintenance and free insurance.

“As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer solutions that respond to consumers who are now more price sensitive than ever. We also need to continue to offer drivers quality, compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices that will better help economically to boost their weekly earning, with the same Uber experience and door-to-door safety experience. We are excited to extend our partnership with Moove to make this a reality,” says Frans Hiemstra general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

Applications for Flexi Car Weekly Rental can Drive to Own deals can be submitted here via this Google Form.

We also highly recommend checking out Moove’s website.

“We have been working tirelessly with Uber to ensure the financial costing for drivers makes economic sense, that drivers are well aware of their financial commitments and feel empowered in their business and partnership with Moove. We are excited to support drivers in South Africa to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods within a shorter time frame, especially as mobility returns,” says Moove country manager Sinako Cetyiwe.

This is good news for Uber Go drivers but we would like to see a similar rent-to-own offer for all Uber drivers. While Uber does offer rental options from R2 500 per week (depending on your area) and the ability to join a fleet, the option to pay a car off would surely be welcomed.

Overall this is good news though and we hope to see more Uber Go drivers on the road on the back of this news.