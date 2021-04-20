Vol. 2 of Netflix’s Love Death + Robots lands 14th May, Vol. 3 set for 2022

If you are anxiously awaiting new content to stream on Netflix in May, top of your list should be Volume 2 of Love Death + Robots. A trailer for the series of animated short films surfaced on YouTube last night, confirming that it would be available on Netflix come 14th May.

“The NSFW animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild… Consume irresponsibly. Volume 2 coming May 14,” reads the description of the video pasted below.

“Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen,” it adds.

For anyone who has not watched volume one of the animated anthology, it comes highly recommended by the Hypertext team, with each episode a self-contained story that features a unique animation style and touching on the titular themes. Some of our favourite episodes from volume one included sentient yoghurt which took over the world, a pool cleaner that becomes the most influential artist in existence and a particularly gory fight between werewolves in the desert.

As such, the ideas explored are always interesting and feel fresh.

If the trailer below is anything to go by, robots that pick up after dogs will feature heavily.

Along with confirming when volume two will arrive on Netflix, volume three has been tentatively earmarked for release in 2022, although no precise date has been announced. That said, the fact that a third series has been green lit is always welcome.

With animated series on Netflix being a little hit or miss in our opinion, namely because of the overuse of CGI, Love Death + Robots always gets a thumbs up from us.

If you have not watched volume one yet, we advise you do so. Just remember that some episodes are very NSFW so perhaps do so after business hours.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

