VR headset left you broke? Get the games cheap from Humble Bundle

It’s no secret that a VR setup is expensive, especially in countries like South Africa, but, thankfully, Humble Bundle is back with another pack of virtual reality games to ease the burden on your wallet.

The Humble Spring Into VR Bundle is live for the next 13 days and contains the following tiers of games.

Pay $1 (~R14.51) or more

  • Detached

Pay $14.72 (~R213.55) or more

  • Espire 1: VR Operative
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  • Swords of Gurrah

Pay $15 (~R217.61) or more

  • Borderlands 2 VR
  • Job Simulator
  • Sairento VR

As you can see from the middle tier (which has a price determined by the average purchase price) most people are buying the top tier bundle which includes all of the listed games.

Humble Bundle claims that this collection is worth over R3 000 so getting them all for a little over R200 is a steal.

The default charity here is a timely one in the form of Stop AAPI Hate. We’ve seen many people and organisations recommending supporting this charity following the attacks on Asian Americans in the USA recently, so you can pick up your games while supporting a good cause.

As for the selection of games they’re really solid with a nice mix of genres and playstyles. We’ve been pestered by friends to pick up Star Trek: Bridge Crew as it really is a game you want to play with a full group for the best experience.

At the time of writing this bundle has been available for a few hours and has already generated $283 455.80 (~R4.1 million) from 19 252 purchases.

This bundle has been put together after the success of a similar one released last year. We prefer 2021’s offering if we’re being honest. Even though both contain eight games the 2021 bundle has a higher percentage of recognisable games on top of being titles we’d like to give a try.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

