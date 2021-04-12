VW to unveil two new EVs at Shanghai Auto Show this month

Despite the lukewarm reception to its Voltswagen April Fool’s joke, VW is continuing its push with electric vehicles (EVs), with plans to introduce a new pair at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

21st April to be more precise, as the event will play host to a number of EVs following a myriad announcements to go fully electric from quite a few carmakers.

As for VW, the two new vehicles expected to be unveiled are electric variants of the ID.6 crossover vehicle – specifically the ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz (don’t look at us, we don’t come up with the names).

According to Autoblog, these vehicles are designed as family carriers, with both catering to seven-seat orientations. Teaser images for the EVs (found in the header and below) were spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, but have not officially been shared on the VW press portal at the time of writing.

While the official specifications for these EVs have not been detailed, leaked regulatory information suggests the new ID.6 variants will feature the same battery-powered engines as the ID.4, which recently opened up for pre-order in selected markets (not SA for now).

As such there two flavours, with one yielding 149kW and a more powerful dual-motor version delivering roughly 225kW.

Don’t expect to see either model on our roads anytime soon, with VW noting that both electric SUVs are designated for the Chinese market, hence the unveiling in Shanghai.

That said, one of the models could make its way to the US if there is interest, which always leaves the door open to other regions. However, as has been the case for the past few years, a lot more needs to happen locally before EVs become commonplace.

With VW having a massive presence in South Africa hopefully that can change, especially with a number of other manufacturers stating their intent to go fully electric.

For now we’ll need to wait to see what the new ID.6 SUVs are packing.

[Image – Autoblog]