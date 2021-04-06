Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Storm Ground arrives in May

The storied franchise from Games Workshop will get a new videogame next month as the release date for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Storm Ground has been announced for 27th May.

Let’s just call this game “Storm Ground” for the sake of brevity in the rest of this article, okay?

Storm Ground was revealed back in August 2020 and details have been rather thin since then. It’s yet another game based on a Games Workshop property that will be published by Focus Home Interactive. The publisher is also set to release Necromunda: Hired Gun and has, in the past, managed other titles such as Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 and Space Hulk: Tactics among many others, all properties based on tabletop games from Games Workshop.

The developer for Storm Ground is Gasket Games which is a new studio founded in 2018.

Like many other Warhammer titles Storm Ground will be a turn based strategy and tactics game. It has to its credit the title of being the first strategy game to be based on the Age of Sigmar continuity inside of the Warhammer world.

“Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar – a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles,” reads the official game description.

“Lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills.”

As you can see in the reveal trailer embedded at the bottom of this post there’s also a card system which will be used to customise your force. The cards here will represent “heroes, skills, gear pieces, weapons and mounts”.

We’re big fans of Warhammer, Warhammer 40K and other properties so we’re willing to give this a shot, especially because the Age of Sigmar remains a contentious shakeup in the Warhammer world. We’re hoping that this game can also act as a kind of bridge for old fans like us who never jumped on the Age of Sigmar event when it first started.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Storm Ground launches on 27th May 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-orders are now open offering a 15 percent discount and three weapons but, as always, we recommend against pre-ordering and waiting for some reviews before spending any money.