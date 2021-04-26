WhatsApp is reportedly testing a 24 hour option for disappearing messages

Late last year, Facebook added the option to have messages sent via WhatsApp disappear after seven days and now it seems Facebook is adding a shorter time limit.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, it appears as if a “24 Hours” option is being added to WhatsApp’s disappearing message feature.

This feature allows you to have a conversation with a contact and have that conversation be removed from your device after seven days. While it’s a nice feature, seven days may be a bit long for some so news of a 24 hour feature is welcome.

The new time limit for disappearing messages was spotted on a device running iOS, but WABetaInfo reports that the feature will arrive for all operating systems in a future update.

This would make WhatsApp and Telegram equal when it comes to timelines for disappearing messages but nothing beats Signal. Signal allows you to delete messages five seconds after they are sent. While this sounds strange, if you are dealing with sensitive information, it’s a time limit that might make sense.

Whether Facebook intends to add a limit as extreme as five seconds is unclear, but we’re doubtful that will happen. Of course we’re happy to be proven wrong.

If this is your first time hearing about disappearing messages on WhatsApp, head here to find out how to make your conversations a bit more private.