Windows 10 is getting better support for Bluetooth audio

Something that Windows 10 doesn’t handle very well – among many many things – is Bluetooth audio.

That is set to change, however, with the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21370 which introduces several improvements to how the operating system handles Bluetooth audio.

The most important update for us is the unified audio endpoint.

Anybody who has used a Bluetooth headset before will know the confusion that arises when you connect that headset. Windows will give you two options to select as an output represented in parenthesis these are a Hands-Free AG Audio option and the headphones option. This created problems when you wanted to switch from listening to talking.

The unified audio endpoint will change this and give users one option to select that will provide a seamless experience when you need to use your headset microphone.

The second update that relates to Bluetooth audio is support for the Advanced Audio Codec (AAC). This audio codec is favoured in Apple’s AirPods so you should enjoy a slightly better quality of audio should you be a Windows Insider making use of an Apple headset.

These changes should make their way to the final build of Windows 10 later this year barring any major issues are discovered with its introduction to Insiders.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]