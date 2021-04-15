You can now get vouchers for food and clothing stores from Vodacom

Through it’s VodaLend arm, Vodacom has announced the introduction of Voucher Advance, a way to access small amounts of money now by paying it back later.

When we say small, we mean small. Amounts that Vodacom customers can lend range from R25 to R250. Whatever amount a customer takes up must be paid back in 30 days, but vouchers are valid for three years from the issue date.

Vodacom customers can also purchase a voucher outright for a discounted fee.

In order to qualify for Voucher Advance you will need to have been on the Vodacom network for at least six months and “have a proven track record of buying airtime or data bundles”.

For now customers can only take up Voucher Advance through the My Vodacom App, but the network operator says it will add the ability to get vouchers via USSD in the future.

To take up a Voucher Advance, open the My Vodacom App, go to My Accounts and then click or tap on Vouchers.

“Voucher Advance is yet another innovative addition to our lending product suite, which showcases our commitment towards greater financial inclusion within communities in South Africa,” said chief officer at Vodacom’s Financial and Digital Services division, Mariam Cassim.