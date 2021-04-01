YouTube expands monetisation guidelines to include drug-related videos

YouTube is updating its advertising guidelines, and one element has caught everyone’s interest – drugs. This as ads can now be placed on YouTube videos that feature drug-related content.

It is important to note that you and your friends cannot simply hotbox and expect to monetise your video, but rather the new guidelines only extend to videos that fall under the banner of being informative.

More specifically YouTube says it is, “expanding monetization on educational, documentary or news content that may include violent interactions with law enforcement, recreational drugs and drug-related content, or sensitive events.”

Content that features the, “the purchase, fabrication, or distribution of drugs, such as the fabrication of home-made opioids,” would fall under this new guideline for example.

It should therefore give content creators who wish to create awareness or highlight issues related to drugs a better opportunity to monetise their videos and potentially continue to their efforts on the platform instead of looking for other means of funding to create videos.

This change is said to take effect from today onwards, and no, it is not an April Fool’s joke.

It should also be noted that there is a caveat to these updated guidelines, with brands still needing to opt in. As such, you could still see a video demonetised should a brand mistakenly have its ad appear on said video, which has happened in the past. There will likely be some trial and error in this regard over the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see how effectively these new monetisation guidelines will be implemented and enforced, as YouTube has a spotty history on this.

[Image – Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash]