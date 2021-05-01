$1 million donated by LEGO to help children in India

Right now India is experiencing the worst of COVID-19 with hundreds of thousands of infections reported per day combined with an overwhelming amount of death. To try and put a dent in the situation and offer help, LEGO has committed $1 million (~R14 million) to help children affected by the situation.

This donation takes the form of an eight month grant between May and December 2020 and focuses on regions deemed most affected: Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

LEGO is working with NGO Save the Children India with the pair hoping to help around 20 00 children in the three to 14 age groups who have had their education affected by the pandemic.

Kits providing good and hygiene products will also be a focus of this endeavour.

CEO of Save the Children India, Sudarshan Suchi, had this to say about the partnership:

Save the Children has embarked on a journey to reach and protect 1 million people across multiple locations in India, and we thank our friends at the LEGO Group for pledging US$1 million and providing us with crucial and timely support with our ambition. With this support, we will focus on children’s survival by distributing COVID-19 Care Kits, food and nutrition support and hosting medical consultations. Additionally, we will take our relief a step further and focus on ensuring learning continuity through the crisis – a fantastic aspect of this partnership. By concentrating on learning continuity, we are guaranteeing physical, psychosocial, and cognitive security that will ensure the growth and development of our children remains intact.

While donations from big companies are usually met with cynicism this pandemic really isn’t the time to look over the minutia and impetus behind any help. Really it should be an example for other multi-billion dollar companies to step up and do their part.

In 2020 LEGO’s operating profit was “only” 12.9 billion Danish Krone, the equivalent of 2.1 billion US dollars. That makes this toy company a small fish compared to other companies raking in billions more.