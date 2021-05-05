5 reasons to choose Seagate Firecuda

When building a PC or choosing a notebook you might not be thinking too deeply about the storage solution you want. We understand that though because in the past storage capacity hasn’t been something that blows your hair back.
Since SSDs have become more affordable and have taken on a variety of form factors and capacities however, you should be opting for an SSD especially if you’re gaming. The days of having an SSD for booting your operating system and an HDD for storage are fast becoming a distant memory but there are other reasons you should consider upgrading your storage to Seagate’s FireCuda range.
Multiple Form factors
Seagate offers up drives in two form factors namely SATA SSD and NVMe SSD. The SATA iteration is a standard 2.5inch drive that will fit in most notebooks and desktop towers. The NVMe drives will likely require newer tech but it might be worthy opening your notebook up and checking if you could benefit from a substantial storage speed upgrade.
Durablility
Whether you need an NVMe SSD or a SATA SSD, Seagate has the drive for you and each drive is carefully engineered to ensure you get the most out of your storage. Seagates NVMe and SATA SSDs are all rated for 1.8 million hours mean-time between failures and while the capacities written differ – up to 3 600TB for NVMe and up to 5 600TB for SATA – your drive will keep playing for as long as you are. Plus, because SSDs aren’t using moving parts like an HDD, the drive will last for as long as the chips have charge, even if you drop it.
Capacity
As we mentioned, HDDs have taken up the task of storing massive game files in the past but you can comfortably move to SDD storage for all of your files. Seagate’s FireCuda range starts at 250GB and stretches through to 4TB on its SATA SSD.
Speed
One of the most appealing features of NVMe SSDs from the FireCuda range are the raw speed you’ll experience. With support for the PCIe Gen4 x4 standard, NVMe FireCuda drives can reach sequential read/write speeds of up to 5 000/4 400MB/s respectively. The SATA SSDs are no slouch either with sequential read/write speeds of 3 450/3 200MB/s respectively.
SeaTools SSD
Unlike HDDs, you might not hear the dying “click” of an SSD before it passes on. Thankfully, Seagate’s SeaTools SSD is available to help you keep an eye on the health of your drive. The application is free and it tests and analyses your drive giving you an eye into the health of your drive. Through SeaTools SSD you can monitor drive health, monitor your drive’s performance and perform firmware updates if necessary. If things go really pear-shaped and you need to recover your data, Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services is available to help.
Seagate FireCuda SSDs are available in a range of capacities and form factors at this link.