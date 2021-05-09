9 games – including No Man’s Sky – get DLSS this month

Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is being expanded to nine games in May, with the biggest name on the list arguably being No Man’s Sky.

In alphabetical order those games are:

AMID EVIL

Aron’s Adventure

Everspace 2

Into the Radius

Metro Exodus

No Man’s Sky

Redout: Space Assault

Scavengers

Wrench

Into the Radius, No Man’s Sky and Wrench are outliers in this list because DLSS will also be supported in VR. With virtual reality putting massive additional strain on PCs any performance increase is welcomed and Nvidia is claiming massive gains in this area.

“NVIDIA DLSS will also be available in No Man’s Sky’s virtual reality mode, where DLSS doubles VR performance at the Ultra graphics preset, maintaining 90 FPS on an Oculus Quest 2 with a GeForce RTX 3080,” the announcement reads.

Outside of these performance bumps No Man’s Sky has steadily been receiving free updates ever since it was released in August 2016. many who have stuck with the game, or picked it up recently with all the new content, report that it’s much closer to the promised experience that the public was sold on before release.

As for Into the Radius and Wrench similar improvements are promised. Wrench is said to enjoy 80% performance improvements but, unfortunately, no exact figures are provided for Into the Radius.

If you like looking over performance graphs and other stats this Nvidia blog post has you covered, showing the facts and figures when it comes to DLSS in these titles.

With these nine new additions the total number of games supporting DLSS has been brought up to 50 with the full list available here. As always more games are promised to be added to the list on top of supported titles using other features such as ray tracing and Nvidia Reflex.

Now if only we could find an RTX card to buy at retail price.