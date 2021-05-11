A refurbished Nintendo Switch may be the answer to stock shortages

Recently some people in certain parts of the world have experienced difficulty in buying a new Nintendo Switch console, a problem that will likely continue due to an official confirmation from the company that chip shortages are affecting production.

Outside of buying second-hand there is another option in the form of officially refurbished consoles and accessories sold by Nintendo of America.

The refurbished hardware page can be found here and, at the time of writing, the following seven items are for sale:

Nintendo Switch – Gray + Gray Joy-Con – Refurbished | $259.99

Nintendo Switch – Neon Blue + Neon Red Joy-Con – Refurbished | $259.99

Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow – Refurbished | $169.99

Nintendo Switch Lite – Gray – Refurbished | $169.99

Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise – Refurbished | $169.99

AC Adapter – Refurbished | $19.99

Joy-Con Grip – Refurbished | $11.99

“The Nintendo Switch is now available as an Authentic Nintendo Refurbished set only from Nintendo, and it comes with our standard one year warranty . Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high,” reads the official description on the store page.

The extra benefit here is that these refurbished options are cheaper than if you would buy them new. The official RRPs of the Nintendo Switch in the USA is $299.99, and the Nintendo Switch Lite is $199.99.

The OG Nintendo Switch consoles here are also the newer models HAC-001(-01) which offer improved battery life over the older ones, so you can rest easy knowing you’re not getting a device that’s from launch back in 2017.

On platforms such as Reddit we’ve seen positive experiences buying refurbished items from Nintendo in the past giving you a bit of extra confidence in this purchase if you’re so inclined.

The only real problem here is availability as this seems limited to the USA. That being said the extreme value here may make these worth importing depending on where you live and what the common price of the hardware is.

As a reminder the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in South Africa received massive prices increases last year which still make these consoles exorbitantly expensive compared to other countries.