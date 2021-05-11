Beast Boy lands in Fortnite this week

Fortnite this week continues its long-standing relationship with DC Comics by adding yet another character into the battle royale – Teen Titan member Beast Boy.

“Starting Thursday, May 13 at 8 PM ET, DC’s Beast Boy is putting his feet up in the Fortnite Item Shop, lounging alongside the Couch Titan Back Bling and BB’s Beast Bat Pickaxe,” reads the announcement.

“Use Beast Boy’s built-in Go Ape Emote to transform into his Gorilla Form, perfect for roaming among the Island’s Wolves, Boars, and Raptors. (But no less dangerous!) Also, drop into battle in casual fashion with the Outfit’s Garfield Logan Style. The Outfit, Couch Titan Back Bling, and BB’s Beast Bat Pickaxe will be available individually or as part of the Beast Boy Bundle.”

You can see the full Beast Boy Bundle in the header image above and, if you like what you see, you can get it a day early.

On 12th May a duos tournament called Teen Titans Cup will kick off offering early access to outfit and back bling before these are released in the shop. Those thinking of participating should check out the full rules for the minutia of how it will work.

Those who score eight points in the tournament will unlock this loading screen created by renowned Teen Titans artists Gabriel Picolo. All participants in the tournament also get a spray featuring Beast Boy and Raven.

Speaking of the two Raven has already been released as cosmetic DLC in Fortnite in the past, so this addition brings the two together.

To mark that occasion Epic Games has released a short three page comic which you can see in full below.

Outside of the Teen Titans the older members of the DC pantheon are still involved in ongoing crossover events. The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book event is still happening right now even as other DC Comics characters are released.