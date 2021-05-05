Biomutant parodies Star Wars for newest trailer

Depending on your time zone Star Wars Day – May the Fourth – has just wrapped up. While it’s usually reserved for announcements from the now Disney-owned media franchise, that doesn’t mean other companies can’t jump on the bandwagon, and the upcoming game Biomutant has done just that.

The latest trailer for the upcoming open world RPG is entitled “May the Furrth” and sees the playable character dressed up in white robes similar to the ones Luke Skywalker wears at the start of the original trilogy on Tatooine.

There’s also a glowing red rolling pin weapon that is supposed to be a stand in for a lightsaber, and some sweeping music trying its best John Williams impression.

“It’s May the 4th and you know what that means? Only 21 days until Biomutant launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!” reads the description for the trailer.

Biomutant has been a long time coming with the world at large knowing of it since back in 2017. On top of a long gestation time it’s a unique looking game with its premise being a bit weird and some not really understanding what it has to offer.

The official website for the game sheds some light on the unique post-apocalyptic setting of the game in which players can fight through with their choice of melee, firearms and, as the name of the game suggests, mutations.

Melee does seem to be a focus here with the fighting here billed as a “new take on 3rd person combat”.

“The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations. Learning new Wung-Fu combat forms through progression and learning from masters you’ll meet, will constantly add to your choices and make sure combat never gets old,” the site reads.

Those still on the fence can find several pre-release gameplay videos on YouTube but, as always, we recommend waiting for reviews before making any purchase decisions.