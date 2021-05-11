Capcom reports shipping 3 million units of Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village has been out for less than a week since launching on 7th May, but it has moved more than three million units according to developer and publisher Capcom.

In a press release Capcom points out some reasons for the success of the latest game including fan support for the series after 25 years as well as a demo which allowed those on the fence to experience the game before release.

“Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard… and features a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly-engaging gameplay. In the game, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they delve into a new kind of survival horror set in a mysterious, icy village. Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the game maximizes the potential of next-generation devices to deliver stunning, photorealistic visuals while utilizing cutting-edge audio technology,” the press release adds.

Outside of official announcements from Capcom we reported on the success of the game earlier this week when Resident Evil Village cracked the top 10 most played games on Steam as the only singleplayer title on the list.

While proving that singleplayer content is still very much appreciated by the wider public the developer / publisher has provided an update on the multiplayer offering set in the universe.

“Moreover, in celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary, Capcom will launch Resident Evil Re:Verse, an online multiplayer action game where players battle it out as popular characters from the series. The game will be provided free to players who purchase Resident Evil Village. Capcom further plans a number of initiatives to expand the value of the brand, including the franchise’s first original CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will launch worldwide exclusively on Netflix, as well as a variety of other cross-media expansions,” the press release adds.

If you’ve been hearing a lot about Resident Evil Village, but lack the nitty gritty details, make sure you give our launch day review a read to see what everyone is talking about.

If you’re inclined to pick it up the game is available right now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Outside of the newest game in the franchise Capcom also took this opportunity to update us on sales figures for the rest of Resident Evil. The aforementioned Biohazard has shipped more than 8.5 million units as of 31st December 2020. The entire series as a whole claims more than 100 million sales.