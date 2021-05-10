Clubhouse is finally on Android, in the US

While South Africa was celebrating Mother’s Day at the weekend, Clubhouse was making a long awaited move to Android.

That’s right, after more than a year of being available exclusively on iOS, Clubhouse is coming to Android.

If you happen to be reading this in the ol’ US of A, then you can download Clubhouse from the Google Play Store (the publisher is Alpha Exploration for reference given the fake clones that also occupy the Play Store). The developers say they will make the app available in other English speaking countries over the next few weeks, before rolling it out to the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, being able to use Clubhouse will depend on receiving an invite.

“As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, we will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends,” the developers wrote in a blog post.

While the invite system seems a bit long in the tooth in an age of instant access it makes sense in the context of Clubhouse, which is for all intents and purposes, a startup.

Earlier this year Clubhouse saw rapid growth and an exponential climb in popularity has stressed its systems causing outages, notification failures and server strain led to Clubhouse’s discovery algorithm becoming strained.

“It made us shift our focus to hiring, fixing, and company building, rather than the community meetups and product features that we normally like to focus on. It was an important time of investment, which we think will help us serve the community much better in the long run,” the company said.

With Android users being added to the mix, Clubhouse will surely be ready to optimise its service and put out fires where necessary.

Moving forward more languages will supported and accessibility features will be added as well.

For Android users outside of the US you can pre-register for Clubhouse now via the Google Play Store.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext.

