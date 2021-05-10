COVID-19 in South Africa: 10th May 2021

Over the past week, there has been a sharp increase in the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa. This has prompted many to state that we are in the precipice of a third wave of infections in the country, with the Free State already said to be in the midst of it.

While we await news from the National Department of Health (NDoH) or Presidency on what this means for the current adjusted level 1 lockdown, everyone is being urged to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the virus, especially with the colder months of the year now on our doorstep.

Looking at the latest report from the NDoH, 1 778 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours as the total number of infections recorded to date has climbed to 1 596 595. The department also confirms that 382 480 vaccines have been administered to date, along with more than 10.88 million tests having been conducted so far.

The recovery rate remains at 95 percent, which it has done for more than a month now. This as 1 516 256 recoveries have been reported. Should a third wave hit, that number will decrease significantly.

Unfortunately 11 new fatalities have been reported too, with Gauteng accounting for eight. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 54 735 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 288 213 275 600 1 996 11 646 Eastern Cape 196 285 184 464 210 11 589 Northern Cape 42 179 36 927 3 554 925 Free State 91 851 83 486 2 398 3 914 KwaZulu-Natal 337 333 321 173 5 041 10 428 North West 69 167 63 687 2 881 1 725 Mpumalanga 79 054 76 730 991 1 402 Gauteng 428 319 412 712 3 231 10 770 Limpopo 64 194 61 477 295 2 336 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 596 595 1 516 256 20 597 54 735

[Image – Photo by Maskmedicare Shop on Unsplash]