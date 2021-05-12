COVID-19 in South Africa: 12th May 2021

This week is a particularly crucial one when it comes to COVID-19 in South Africa as the National Department of Health (NDoH) continues to monitor the number of new daily infections to determine whether a third wave is on the way, while also preparing for the second phase of its Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout.

Regarding the latter, the total number of vaccines administered to date now sits at 414 372, according to the latest report from the department.

It looks like some headway is being made in terms of inoculating frontline healthcare workers, but the NDoH had earmarked vaccinated 1.5 million by the end of April. With those objectives missed, it remains to be seen how quickly the department can vaccinate the rest of the country to achieve population immunity.

As for the other key figures in the report, 1 548 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours. This has pushed the total number of infections recorded to date to 1 599 272. The NDoH also confirms that over 10.93 million tests have been conducted to date while the recovery rate remains at 95 percent as 1 519 258 recoveries have been reported.

Unfortunately 71 new fatalities have also been reported, with the majority coming from the Free State with 23, along with Gauteng and the Northen Cape each contributing 16. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has since climbed to 54 896.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 288 426 275 600 1 996 11 673 Eastern Cape 196 332 184 501 210 11 606 Northern Cape 42 435 37 142 3 554 954 Free State 92 365 83 952 2 398 3 937 KwaZulu-Natal 337 499 321 574 5 041 10 433 North West 69 475 64 398 2 881 1 758 Mpumalanga 79 216 76 925 991 1 408 Gauteng 429 293 413 621 3 231 10 791 Limpopo 64 231 61 545 295 2 336 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 599 272 1 519 258 20 597 54 896

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash]