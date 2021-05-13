COVID-19 in South Africa: 13th May 2021

Over the past few months, as the week progresses, the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa picks up.
The same has happened over the past 24 hours, with 2 759 new cases being recorded according to the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH). Whether the number of cases will continue to pick up remains to be seen, with the prospect of a third wave of infections something the department hopes to avoid as it readies for the next phase of the vaccine rollout.
Speaking of which, the NDoH says 430 730 vaccines have been administered to date as frontline healthcare workers are prioritised during this phase of the Sisonke Protocol.
As for the other key figures in the report, the total number of infections recorded to date has since risen to 1 602 031. The recovery rate remains at 95 percent for now, with 1 519 734 recoveries reported so far. There have also been over 10.96 million tests conducted to date.
Unfortunately, however, 72 new fatalities have been reported too. Of the new 72, Gauteng accounts for the most at 27, followed by the Free State and the Western Cape at 13 and 12 respectively. This sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 54 968.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|288 681
|275 600
|1 996
|11 685
|Eastern Cape
|196 387
|184 504
|210
|11 612
|Northern Cape
|42 733
|37 330
|3 554
|958
|Free State
|92 886
|83 952
|2 398
|3 950
|KwaZulu-Natal
|337 614
|321 585
|5 041
|10 438
|North West
|69 782
|64 398
|2 881
|1 758
|Mpumalanga
|79 360
|76 968
|991
|1 413
|Gauteng
|430 310
|413 841
|3 231
|10 818
|Limpopo
|64 278
|61 556
|295
|2 336
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 602 031
|1 519 734
|20 597
|54 968
[Image – Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash]