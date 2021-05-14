COVID-19 in South Africa: 14th May 2021

As we near the crucial date for the second phase of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout (17th May), each daily report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) is analysed with increasing scrutiny. This as the department has acknowledged a rise in infections over the past week, but a fully fledged resurgence and consequent third wave of infections for COVID-19 in South Africa is yet to be confirmed.

“As much as these figures are worrying, our resurgence dashboard, which was developed by the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium, which is updated thrice a week, still shows that we have not, as the country reached a resurgence threshold though some districts in the country are fast approaching the threshold,” explained the NDoH in a statement over the rise in infections in certain regions of the country this week.

Looking at the latest report from the NDoH, 3 221 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, resulting in the total number of infections recorded to date rising to 1 605 252. The department also confirms that over 11 million tests have been conducted to date, with the recovery rate dropping slightly to 94.7 percent. The number of recoveries now sit at 1 520 878.

As for the vaccine rollout, which is still prioritising healthcare workers despite recent reports on social media, the department says that 455 169 vaccines have been administered locally to date.

Unfortunately 44 new fatalities have also been recorded, pushing the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 55 012.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 289 013 275 600 1 996 11 690 Eastern Cape 196 450 184 504 210 11 614 Northern Cape 43 187 37 401 3 554 960 Free State 93 390 84 593 2 398 3 969 KwaZulu-Natal 337 728 321 776 5 041 10 441 North West 70 043 64 398 2 881 1 758 Mpumalanga 79 519 76 995 991 1 413 Gauteng 431 598 414 055 3 231 10 831 Limpopo 64 324 61 556 295 2 336 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 605 252 1 520 878 20 597 55 012

