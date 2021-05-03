COVID-19 in South Africa: 3rd May 2021

It is the beginning of another month under lockdown, but May should prove a crucial one when it comes to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. This as phase two of the vaccine rollout is expected to start in the middle of the month. Since starting up again last week, the Sisonke Protocol has administered 318 670 vaccines, primarily to frontline healthcare workers.

The latest figure comes from a new daily report by the National Department of Health (NDoH). The same report confirms that 1 222 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours. This number will be watched closely as there are fears that the coming winter months may serve as a trigger for a third wave of infections in the country.

While the data on that is yet to manifest, at the time of writing, the total number of infections recorded to date now sits at 1 584 064.

The NDoH also notes that over 10.69 million tests have been conducted to date, with 1 507 778 recoveries also being recorded as the recovery rate remains at 95 percent.

Unfortunately, 11 new fatalities have also been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the Free State and the Western Cape accounting for the most at five and three respectively. The death toll related to COVOD-19 in South Africa has increased to 54 417 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 286 988 273 480 1 996 11 626 Eastern Cape 196 109 184 356 210 11 568 Northern Cape 40 345 35 612 3 554 898 Free State 89 455 82 061 2 398 3 880 KwaZulu-Natal 336 732 321 013 5 041 10 388 North West 67 829 63 136 2 881 1 725 Mpumalanga 78 330 76 177 991 1 396 Gauteng 424 326 410 573 3 231 10 664 Limpopo 63 950 61 370 295 2 272 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 584 064 1 507 778 20 597 54 417

