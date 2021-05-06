COVID-19 in South Africa: 6th May 2021

Over the past 24 hours, the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa has picked up. This as the National Department of Health’s latest report shows 2 073 new cases have been recorded. While the number in and of itself is not extremely high, it is higher than we have seen in recently for midweek figures.

As such, it does little to allay fears of a third wave of infections triggered by the winter period that is on the country’s doorstep.

It will therefore be a figure that will be watched anxiously this month, as the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout readies for its next phase come the middle of May. Speaking of which the NDoH confirms that 353 181 vaccines have been administered to date.

As for the other key statistics in the report, the total number of infections recorded to date now sits at 1 588 221. The recovery rate remains at 95 percent, with 1 510 385 recoveries reported and there have been over 10.73 million tests conducted to date.

Unfortunately, 46 new fatalities have been reported as well. Gauteng and Limpopo account for the mst number of fatalities over the past 24 hours, with 19 and 18 respectively. Consequently the death toll to date as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa has climbed to 54 557.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 287 366 273 828 1 996 11 630 Eastern Cape 196 174 184 412 210 11 581 Northern Cape 40 887 36 010 3 554 903 Free State 90 320 82 670 2 398 3 890 KwaZulu-Natal 336 937 321 115 5 041 10 410 North West 68 261 63 136 2 881 1 725 Mpumalanga 78 569 76 375 991 1 397 Gauteng 425 692 411 415 3 231 10 711 Limpopo 64 015 61 424 295 2 310 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 588 221 1 510 385 20 597 54 557

