COVID-19 in South Africa: 6th May 2021

Over the past 24 hours, the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa has picked up. This as the National Department of Health’s latest report shows 2 073 new cases have been recorded. While the number in and of itself is not extremely high, it is higher than we have seen in recently for midweek figures.
As such, it does little to allay fears of a third wave of infections triggered by the winter period that is on the country’s doorstep.
It will therefore be a figure that will be watched anxiously this month, as the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout readies for its next phase come the middle of May. Speaking of which the NDoH confirms that 353 181 vaccines have been administered to date.
As for the other key statistics in the report, the total number of infections recorded to date now sits at 1 588 221. The recovery rate remains at 95 percent, with 1 510 385 recoveries reported and there have been over 10.73 million tests conducted to date.
Unfortunately, 46 new fatalities have been reported as well. Gauteng and Limpopo account for the mst number of fatalities over the past 24 hours, with 19 and 18 respectively. Consequently the death toll to date as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa has climbed to 54 557.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|287 366
|273 828
|1 996
|11 630
|Eastern Cape
|196 174
|184 412
|210
|11 581
|Northern Cape
|40 887
|36 010
|3 554
|903
|Free State
|90 320
|82 670
|2 398
|3 890
|KwaZulu-Natal
|336 937
|321 115
|5 041
|10 410
|North West
|68 261
|63 136
|2 881
|1 725
|Mpumalanga
|78 569
|76 375
|991
|1 397
|Gauteng
|425 692
|411 415
|3 231
|10 711
|Limpopo
|64 015
|61 424
|295
|2 310
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 588 221
|1 510 385
|20 597
|54 557
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – Photo by Kayla Speid on Unsplash]